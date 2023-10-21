EDWARDSVILLE - Jackson Colvin is only in eighth grade, but he is already a big name in the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Because of his character and achievements, Jackson Colvin is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Lincoln Middle School.

Most of the school knows Colvin, but even those who might not recognize him at first quickly put it together when they realize he is the school mascot. He is happy to dress up for any event, including assemblies and staff development days, where he raises the spirits of his teachers and fellow students.

“Jackson volunteers to support all students through the school’s CLIMB motto through his work as the school’s mascot,” his teachers explained when they nominated him.

The CLIMB motto is to “Care for others,” “Look for solutions,” “Include everyone, “Meet our goals,” and “Be respectful.” Colvin does all of the above, both in and out of school. He is a Life Boy Scout, which is the second-highest rank one can achieve and completes many volunteer projects through school, the Lincoln Leadership Team, the United Methodist Church and the Edwardsville Gun Club.

“[I] helped coordinate and organize the Lincoln Toy and Food Drive, led and coordinated the Lincoln Kindness Project, helped with Red Ribbon Week Activities, [and] volunteered at the Wildcat Welcome,” Colvin said.

In his free time, Colvin loves to run. He is a member of the cross country and track teams, and he helps with Special Olympics events through the school’s FIT program. He also enjoys riding his bike, hanging out with friends and reading.

Colvin has a few years before he has to make a final decision, but he currently plans to attend college and major in business. In the meantime, he’ll continue to stand out at Edwardsville as a hardworking volunteer, promising athlete and good friend.

“I like helping out and I try my hardest to make positive changes within my community,” Colvin added.\

Congratulations to Jackson for this recognition by Lincoln Middle School and Gerard Fischer!

