Middle School Tracksters Shine On Chilly Day At East Alton-Wood River High Track
March 28, 2024 2:37 PM
WOOD RIVER - Several middle school track and field athletes showcased their talents on a brisk day on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the East Alton-Wood River High School Track Complex.
The boys and girls had strong parental and family support even with the chill of the day and winds. These are some photos from the day.