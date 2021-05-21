MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) today announced the launch of a new airport website designed to better meet the unique needs of the airport and its many users. The new website, at www.flymidamerica.com, addresses several issues that impacted the user experience on the original site, including flexibility for use on different devices and user accessibility, while also providing more robust information about the 12 great destinations MidAmerica Airport serves with non-stop flights via Allegiant.

“One of the airport’s primary attributes is its easy ability to connect the St. Louis region to a variety of leisure destinations,” said Airport Director Bryan Johnson. “The new website expands on that capability, and includes pages dedicated to inspiring travel to those nonstop destinations.”

The airport partnered with Aviatrix Communications, a Minority and Women-Owned Business (MWBE) website development and outreach firm that works exclusively with airports and aviation companies, to design and update the new site. Aviatrix Communications has built websites for airports across the country and is well versed in industry-specific best practices. Airport staff and Aviatrix Communications began developing the new website in fall 2020.

“ADA compliance is a huge priority for the airport, and the new site has been built to specific industry standards to ensure that all users have equal access to the airport’s information,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

As a continuation of the enhanced travel information and accessibility, the website features a revenue-generating booking engine where travelers can purchase airline tickets from a reputable travel agency. The site also shares details on low fare options for trips both to and from MidAmerica and the many great destinations served.

The style of BLV’s website is an extension of the airport’s overall brand and aligns with the airport’s existing vision and tone, including the colors, fonts and key messages. A new media center, updated terminal maps and travel tips round out the new, customer-friendly website.

Built upon proven these website development standards, the new website maintains the flexibility to easily add new functionality over time with minimal cost. The inclusion of a language translator widget will also allow the site to be responsive and display cleanly on all devices.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to almost a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for many years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

