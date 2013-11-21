MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Ningbo Lishe International Airport (NGB) made public today a November 14, 2013 Joint Resolution agreement outlining authorization for licensing of the “MidAmerica Fresh™” trademark to shippers of products from MidAmerica to Ningbo, China. The agreement states both parties will “jointly select and license the use of the “MidAmerica Fresh™” to “importers, distributors and retailers in the Peoples Republic of China.” This is another significant step in establishing the unique perishable air commerce trade route between both airports.

With this agreement MidAmerica’s partner in China will ensure the property rights to the trademark are enforced and that all products with the licensed trademark are ones that have been handled on the new trade route linking MidAmerica and China. That trade route is characterized by a closed perishable processing air cargo route aimed specifically at establishing controlled temperature handling and transportation between both airports to connect American fresh product shipments to China. The US trademark is registered with The China Trade Mark Office.

This step is yet another in the overall plan announced at The International Air Cargo Forum in Atlanta in October 2012, whereby both airports agreed to: 1) assist in organizing freight originating from each airport; 2) assist air carriers to start new air service; 3) assist all trade route users with government approvals and support, and 4) coordinate joint discussions and joint marketing to users of the trade route.

The Ningbo delegation was led by Mr. Song Jiqing, Chairman of Ningbo International Airport and Logistics Administration Committee and four other top officials. During the visit the group toured the newly expanded North Bay Produce, Inc refrigeration, processing and distribution center. The North Bay center completed expansion from 36,488-square-feet to 56,370-square-feet of the refrigerated, perishable warehouse at MidAmerica. For North Bay, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., the company’s expansion to MidAmerica Airport was a key step in its plans to open the Asian trade lane that is integral to the company’s future growth. The Chinese delegation learned of the building operations first hand and will return to Ningbo to ensure their perishable center for receipt of USA goods is similar. Ningbo aims to have the same perishable handing characteristics as MidAmerica.

MidAmerica has led four trade missions to Ningbo to facilitate discussions between USA exporters and Chinese buyers. Those companies have mainly been in the perishable family of products, such as fresh meats, fish, fruits, vegetables and chilled processed commodities. During the Ningbo delegation visit this month, some of the companies updated them on freight needs.

“Our partnership with the Ningbo Municipality and Ningbo Lishe International Airport has been an example of excellent second tier airport cooperation to support their international aims,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “We look forward to having goods and services passing on the Ningbo-MidAmerica-Latin America trade route in both directions. MidAmerica and Ningbo Lishe Airports are well equipped to handle high value dry goods and perishables in a safe, secure, efficient and economical way. Now those goods providers are assured when they produce “MidAmerica Fresh ™” products for air export to Ningbo, China that Mr. Song and his administration will ensure the value is upheld.”

Mr. Song remarked “It is a great honor to visit St. Clair County and my partner MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. We are diligently working every day, building our steps on this trade route. This visit was exceptional as it gave me and my delegation a greater understanding of our mission to be the partner in hosting perishable trade into China from the USA. My conversations with the airport and the businesses were very productive. I look forward to the near future when the Midwest goods are flying to Ningbo and when Ningbo sends our freight to the Midwest for distribution and onward to Latin America.”

About MidAmerica Fresh ™

MidAmerica’s MIDAMERICA FRESH™ quality control initiative is licensed to airport tenants and product shippers who abide by temperature discipline and tracking. Products awarded the MIDAMERICA FRESH™ certification can add that emblem to their packaging. Ningbo Lishe Airport is partnered with MidAmerica to ensure those processes and opportunities reside in Ningbo as well, clearly a first for secondary airports in China. In essence, the partners have established a process for certifying a cool chain route between the Americas and Asia ensuring the USA exported fresh foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and other perishables experience the highest air cargo quality handling possible.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

Airport Code: BLV

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport, as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for over nine years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

About Ningbo Lishe International Airport

Airport Code: NGB

Ningbo Lishe International Airport is situated 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China. Ningbo Lishe International Airport was opened in 1992, and was renovated and expanded in 2002. Now, it has a newly built terminal building, which can handle a throughput of 1700 person-times at the peak hour, and 3,800,000 person-times for one year. The 297,000 square meters (355,209 square yards) green landscaped terminal provide a pleasant environment for passengers. Ningbo Lishe International Airport has opened up routes to most of the major cities in China; like Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Beijing, Shanghai, Xian, and Lanzhou. The Airport also provides regular international flights to Seoul, South Korea.

