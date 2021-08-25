MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) is ranked among the nation’s top five least expensive airports, according to the findings of a recent study of Bureau of Transportation statistics, conducted by FinanceBuzz. The study compares the average airfare cost of 95 airports around the country. MidAmerica Airport placed fifth on the list of “25 least expensive regional airports.” MidAmerica boasts an average airfare cost of $120.10, which is $92.56 cheaper than the average of airports in the study and down $35.54 from last year.

“For years, MidAmerica has provided the St. Louis region with affordable flights to popular destinations and it’s a combination that continues to fuel the airport’s growth,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the top five least expensive airports in the country and hope to continue making air travel as accessible as possible.”

“MidAmerica St. Louis has served countless travelers from our county and beyond, who appreciate the advantages, including convenient parking just outside the terminal and a hassle-free check-in and security experience,” said Airport Director Bryan Johnson. “I’m glad to see the airport now also be recognized for its outstanding affordability.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Johnson adds that the airport’s foot traffic is at its highest ever, up 9% from 2019’s record passenger total. During July 2021, the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport had a new record-breaking month for enplaned passenger boardings as 27,505 travelers flew through the airport. Additionally, the week of July 25 set a new weekly total record of 6,281 enplaned passengers. The consistent increases have helped make MidAmerica St. Louis Airport the sixth-busiest airport terminal in Illinois.

Destinations currently served by Allegiant from MidAmerica include Charleston, Daytona Beach, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix/Mesa, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to almost a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for many years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

More like this:

Related Video: