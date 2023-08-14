GLEN CARBON - MidAmerica Plastic Surgery and The Spa will be hosting their annual Patient Appreciation Event on September 21, 2023. Historically, this event consisted of food trucks, live music, and activities for all guests. As a Southern Illinois native raised in Marion, Dr. Diederich says, “This region has provided us with so many opportunities. The people of the Midwest and their values helped make me who I am today. Being able to give back to the community is important.”

Blues Fired Pizza and Seoul Taco will be dishing out some great food while Destination Desserts serves up some sweet treats. In addition to some tasty treats, Wandering Sidecar Bar will be serving both adult beverages and non-alcoholic options throughout the evening. As a thank you, all patients in attendance will be able to build their own flower bouquet.

Guests can also expect to enjoy live music and be entered into exciting giveaways. You won’t want to miss it! “The support of our patients and the community is what has made our success unbelievable,” said Dr. Diederich. “This is our opportunity to show our sincere appreciation.” MidAmerica Plastic Surgery created a Facebook event to keep you up to date with the event plans.

Click here to learn more about MidAmerica Plastic Surgery and Dr. Ryan Diederich. You can stay up to date with MidAmerica Plastic Surgery on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

