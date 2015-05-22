MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the spring 2015 semester. A total of 338 students qualified for one of the honors.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university of more than 1860 students. Offering 40 plus traditional undergraduate majors, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs. Study abroad as well as service-learning experiences are encouraged through MNU's Go Global, MNU Europe, and ServiceCorps programs. The campus is located on 105 acres in Olathe, Kan., and operates a location in Liberty, Mo., for professional and graduate programs. More information may be found at www.mnu.edu.

Following are MNU students named to the President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll, listed by hometown:

Article continues after sponsor message

-30-

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR

St Peters, MO

Alyssa Calhoun, Dean's List

More like this: