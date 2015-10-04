Mid-America Chevy Dealers St. Louis Show set for Saturday, Oct. 10 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON - The Mid-America Chevy Dealers St. Louis Chevy Show has long been a popular showcase for enthusiasts of American Muscle Cars. Gateway Motorsports Park hopes to build on the success of the historic event with a new autumn date, an action-packed one-day show format and, for the first time ever, nationally television exposure on automotive channel Velocity. The event will take place at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.



Regarded as the biggest Chevy Show in the region, this spectacular event boasts midway displays, an automotive swap meet, autocross and drag racing. Fans will get up close and personal with hundreds of classic and newer models at the all Chevy car show. In addition, licensed drivers have the opportunity to test drive the newest vehicles from Chevrolet on a special course that includes Gateway’s 1.25 mile NASCAR oval.



Film crews from the Menards Chevy Series will be on site all day Saturday to highlight some of the most outstanding Chevy varieties from modern daily drivers to extremely rare and highly modified classics. Menards acquired naming rights to the Manufacturers Chevy Series television show earlier this year and this brings a new level of exposure to competitive car show enthusiasts. The St. Louis edition of The Menards Chevy Series will air Saturday, December 5th at 8:00 a.m. CST on Velocity and will feature up-close footage of the most outstanding Chevrolet cars and trucks from the weekend’s event.



Drag racing action at the Mid America Chevy Dealers St. Louis Chevy Show is highlighted by runs by historic alcohol Funny Cars as well as the first Gateway Motorsports Park appearance of Nostalgia Pro Stocks. Many industry experts believe that the first ever six second run by a Nostalgia Pro Stock could take place on Gateway’s world record setting dragstrip. In addition to the special appearances, more than a dozen racing elimination classes will be contested on Saturday. A special Chevy vs. the World bracket category will be contested on Saturday evening for owners of other makes of cars to challenge Chevrolet’s on-track dominance.



All event registration takes place at the event and begins on Friday with a test ’n’ tune and Gambler race for drag racers on the drag strip. Car show registration will take place on Friday at the Gateway Kartplex which will host a special all-Chevrolet edition of the popular “Party at the Plex” Cruise Night. Car Show and True Street participants will be able to cruise Gateway’s NASCAR oval and road course on Friday afternoon as part of the weekend kick-off festivities. Registration resumes at the gate on Saturday morning.



The Chevy Show has a little something for everyone, including the Revell Make ‘N Take area for kids on Saturday from 12 - 2 p.m. in the concession midway. Autocross enthusiasts can take their car on a challenging time run on the road course from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Gateway Kartplex will be open all day Saturday for thrill seekers who want to experience the fastest race karts in the midwest.



Spectator Fee: Adults – $19 per and Kids 12 & under FREE

Gateway Motorsports Park 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, IL 62060. (618) 215-8888





MID-AMERICA CHEVY DEALERS ST. LOUIS CHEVY SHOW WEEKEND

Run Schedule

Friday, October 9, 2015 - Weekend Kick-Off Testing & “Party at the Plex”

10 a.m.:

Drag Racing Credential Sales - Pit Parking - Vendor set-up

12 p.m.:

Tech Inspection

12 - 9 p.m.:

Car Show Registration and Packet Pick-Up at Gateway Kartplex

3 p.m.:

Drag Racing Test ‘n’ Tune

4:30 - 5 p.m.:

Cruise the NASCAR Oval and Road Course (exclusively for car show participants)

5 - 5:30 p.m.:

True Street Road Course 30 minute drive (followed by 3 runs on the dragstrip)

6 - 10 p.m.:

Party at the Plex Cruise Night - Free Spectator Admission - $20 kart rides - Cruise Night Awards

7 p.m.: Drag Racing Box & No Box 1/8 mile Gambler Race

10 p.m.:

Conclude Drag Racing Test ‘n’ Tune and Gambler Race / Conclude Party at the Plex



Saturday, October 10, 2015 - MID-AMERICA CHEVY DEALERS ST. LOUIS CHEVY SHOW - MENARDS CHEVY SERIES

6 a.m.: Drag Racing Credential Sales – Pit Parking - Swap Meet set-up

7 a.m.: Drag Racing Tech Inspection

7 - 11 a.m.: Car Show Registration and Packet Pick-Up (follow signs to Purple North entry)

8 a.m.: Drag Racing Jr. Dragster Time Trials (2 runs)

9 a.m.: Drag Racing Bracket Time Trials – Jr. Eliminations

10 a.m.: Autocross begins on Gateway Motorsports Park Road Course

11 a.m.: Car Show Judging begins

12 p.m.: Nostalgia Pro Stock and Nostalgia Funny Car

Super Quick Qualifying #1

Bracket Eliminations begin

Revell Make ’n’ Take Model Building (until 2 p.m. or all models gone)

2 p.m.: Super Quick Qualifying #2

3:30 p.m.: Nostalgia Pro Stock and Nostalgia Funny Car

Super Quick Eliminations R1 – 32 cars

Continue Eliminations

4 p.m.: Autocross ends

5 p.m.: Begin Chevy vs. the World Battle of the Brands Drag Racing Battle (open to all makes and models)

6 p.m.: Nostalgia Pro Stock Exhibition

Car Show Awards in concession pavilion

7:30 p.m.: Car Show Awards conclude

9 p.m.: Conclude Bracket eliminations



Sunday, October 11, 2015 – Bonus Bash Sunday (All makes /models Drag Race)

6 a.m.: Drag Racing Credential Sales – Pit Parking

7 a.m.: Tech Inspection for new arrivals

7 a.m.: Coffee & Chevrolets Get Together (until 10 a.m.) - Free trackside parking and admission for all GM powered cars and trucks plus driver and one guest

7:30 a.m.: RFC Service

8 a.m.: Jr. Dragster Time Trial

8:40 a.m.: Jr. Dragster Round 1 Elimination

9 a.m.: Time Trial – 1 round – Pro, Super Pro, Sportsman

10:30 a.m.: Run for the Money - $20 to enter

12 p.m.: Begin eliminations

$4,000 to win Super Pro

$2,000 to win Pro

$250 to win Sportsman Trophy

Car Show Participant Prices



Friday - Party at the Plex:

Free Admission



Saturday - Judged:

$40 Car and Driver plus 1 guest

Sunday - Non-Judged:

$30 Car and Driver plus 1 guest



Sunday - Coffee & Chevrolets Cruise:

Free admission for all GM cars, driver and 1 guest (7 - 10 a.m.)



For more information about Gateway Motorsports Park visit www.gatewaymsp.com .

www.Facebook/MenardsChevySeries

