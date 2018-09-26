ST. LOUIS – Mid America Logistics, one of the fastest growing technology-enabled logistics companies in North America, is delivering some much-needed relief for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. recently donated a truckload of food to the logistics firm. A truck and driver from Mid America Logistics departed the Pinnacle Foods distribution center in Effingham, Ill. on the evening of Mon., September 17 with a full truckload of canned Armour® Vienna Sausages. The truck is slated to arrive in Hickory, N.C. on Wed., September 19.

“Giving back to the community and reaching out a helping hand to those in the face of adversity is within our very foundation,” said Mark Kummer, CEO of Mid America Logistics. “We have an office in Charlotte as well as several customers in the Carolinas, where the hurricane hit the hardest, so we are very concerned for everyone who has been affected by this natural disaster. We want to keep striving to help others in need and put people first, just like we did last year when Hurricane Harvey struck the South.”

Mid America Logistics has also donated transportation costs, including driver labor as the goods are transported to the eastern part of the country in the wake of Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

“We are very thankful for Pinnacle’s gracious donation and are incredibly proud of our drivers,” Kummer said. “We will keep working hard to help our customers, team members, and community get through this ordeal together.”

About Mid America Logistics:

Mid America Logistics is the fastest-growing transportation firm based in the Gateway Region. With offices in St. Louis, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas, and Guadalajara, Mid America has made its mark in the fields of trucking, logistics, and technology. Employing over 130 professionals, with over $140 million in annualized revenues, the company offers full truckload, less-than-truckload, and transportation technology services to clients in the food production, retail, CPG, industrial and agricultural industries. The company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Gateway region according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

For more information, please contact Mid America Logistics at (636) 226-4770 or visit their website at www.midamlogistics.com.

