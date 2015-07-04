One of the most inspirational stories for Edwardsville High School this past spring was Isaiah Michl’s performance at the IHSA state meet in May.

Michl is training this summer in preparation to enter the University of Illinois next year on a track and field scholarship, but he battled off a hamstring injury for a third place at state in the 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 38.0. He earned seven points for Edwardsville’s team, which were critical to the state championship.

Edwardsville scored 55 points to capture the IHSA 3A title, but every point was critical.

Michl suffered a pulled hamstring early in the track and field season and had to nurse it much of the season, but when the stakes were high at sectional and state, he came through. Michl was second in the sectional meet in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.13 to qualify for state.

Edwardsville head track and field coach Chad Lakatos described Michl’s state performance as simply “a gutsy race.”

“For him to run like he did with his hamstring hurting defines who he is – he is a tough kid and he did it for the team, “ Lakatos said. “He contributed seven points to the team’s standing.”

Lakatos said Michl had significant glory as a sophomore and junior, contributing to state championships in relays.

When Michl completed his hurdles race at state, Lakatos thought the state championship was gong to go to Edwardsville.

Michl said he couldn’t be more proud of earning the third-place medal, but what he was most satisfied with was capturing the state team title. He is also excited about making the move to the next level.

“He is a great kid and I hate to see kids like that graduate,” Lakatos said. “I am super-happy he could contribute at state. For him, the state team championship trumps everything else.”

