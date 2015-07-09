Michelle K. Brooks is found 'safe and sound' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Michelle K. Brooks, 42, was found Wednesday night "safe and sound," Officer Emily Hejna of the Alton Police Department said Thursday morning. She was listed as a missing person by the Alton Police on Wednesday after not being seen or heard from since Monday night. Article continues after sponsor message "Michelle Brooks was located by Madison County Sheriff's Department last night thanks to the help of the media and the public," Hejna said. "Thank you to everyone who called in tips on her whereabouts." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip