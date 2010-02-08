MICHE BAG SETS GOAL TO RAISE $1 MILLION IN 2010, FROM HOPE BAG, PROCEEDS WILL HELP FUND CANCER RESEARCH
(St Louis, MO. Feburary 8, 2010) Miche Bag, the company that created the
wildly popular interchangeable handbag, released a new bag along with a big
goal. The bag, called "Hope," features quotes from cancer patients and
survivors and will be sold through Miche distributors worldwide. Proceeds
from the sale of the bag to their Distributors will be donated to Huntsman
Cancer Foundation in Salt Lake City to fund cancer research.
We at Miche Bag of St. Louis Metro LLC will also be working for the same
cause by matching this donation by giving to local cancer research and
treatment centers $5 for every Hope shell sold (Big or Classic). We believe
along with Miche Bag Corporate our time to learn, earn, and give is now.
Miche's new product lines are sure to excite everyone and our future growth
will allow us to do what give us purposes of life - helping with a worthy
cause. This year promises to bring to all of us a great deal of satisfaction
in our growth with a tremendous product and the great feeling of being able
to give back to something as important as cancer research. We would like to
thank all of our Sales Mangers and Retail Outlets in the St. Louis Metro
area for their help in and exceeding our goal of $2000 in contributions to
the American Cancer Society Daffodil Campaign for the first two months. Our
pledge for every Hope Shell has already reached the amazing total of $2280!
We look forward to the remaining year where we can all help in a worthy
cause.
Miche CEO, Corbin Church, is also personally dedicated to this cause. "As a
company, we needed to do something that would benefit the communities where
Miche is sold. It is crucial that our company's success lead to something
bigger and more powerful and we all felt Huntsman Cancer Institute was the
perfect association for Miche Bag." Church's goal is to raise $1 million
for cancer research by the end of 2010 who then unveiled the bag during a
special presentation at the recent Miche Bag 2010 Conference. During the
unveiling, he noted, "Six months ago, we started coming up with the idea
that it was time for Miche Bag to give back. We've been so successful... and
blessed, and we really wanted to do something in our community that really
gave back." The purses were inspired by Miche Bags dealings with real-life
cancer patients and survivors. The designers asked these brave folks for
quotes describing their battle with cancer. The results are printed on the
Hope purse in bold lettering: phrases like "Fight like a Giant," and "No
Regrets." "In creating this shell we wish to honor all those whose lives
have been affected by the devastating effect of cancer, with the voices of a
few we salute the millions. Miche Bag is committed to the fight against
cancer and helping to create a future of endless possibilities." For every
Hope shell sold (Big or Classic) Miche Bag Corporate will donate $5.00 to
the Huntsman Cancer Institute of Salt Lake City to help with cancer
research. And Miche Corporate will mostly certainly exceed their goal of a
million dollars to cancer research because as of this January, they have
already donated over $200,000.
