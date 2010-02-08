(St Louis, MO. Feburary 8, 2010) Miche Bag, the company that created the

wildly popular interchangeable handbag, released a new bag along with a big

goal. The bag, called "Hope," features quotes from cancer patients and

survivors and will be sold through Miche distributors worldwide. Proceeds

from the sale of the bag to their Distributors will be donated to Huntsman

Cancer Foundation in Salt Lake City to fund cancer research.

We at Miche Bag of St. Louis Metro LLC will also be working for the same

cause by matching this donation by giving to local cancer research and

treatment centers $5 for every Hope shell sold (Big or Classic). We believe

along with Miche Bag Corporate our time to learn, earn, and give is now.

Miche's new product lines are sure to excite everyone and our future growth

will allow us to do what give us purposes of life - helping with a worthy

cause. This year promises to bring to all of us a great deal of satisfaction

in our growth with a tremendous product and the great feeling of being able

to give back to something as important as cancer research. We would like to

thank all of our Sales Mangers and Retail Outlets in the St. Louis Metro

area for their help in and exceeding our goal of $2000 in contributions to

the American Cancer Society Daffodil Campaign for the first two months. Our

pledge for every Hope Shell has already reached the amazing total of $2280!

We look forward to the remaining year where we can all help in a worthy

cause.

Miche CEO, Corbin Church, is also personally dedicated to this cause. "As a

company, we needed to do something that would benefit the communities where

Miche is sold. It is crucial that our company's success lead to something

bigger and more powerful and we all felt Huntsman Cancer Institute was the

perfect association for Miche Bag." Church's goal is to raise $1 million

for cancer research by the end of 2010 who then unveiled the bag during a

special presentation at the recent Miche Bag 2010 Conference. During the

unveiling, he noted, "Six months ago, we started coming up with the idea

that it was time for Miche Bag to give back. We've been so successful... and

blessed, and we really wanted to do something in our community that really

gave back." The purses were inspired by Miche Bags dealings with real-life

cancer patients and survivors. The designers asked these brave folks for

quotes describing their battle with cancer. The results are printed on the

Hope purse in bold lettering: phrases like "Fight like a Giant," and "No

Regrets." "In creating this shell we wish to honor all those whose lives

have been affected by the devastating effect of cancer, with the voices of a

few we salute the millions. Miche Bag is committed to the fight against

cancer and helping to create a future of endless possibilities." For every

Hope shell sold (Big or Classic) Miche Bag Corporate will donate $5.00 to

the Huntsman Cancer Institute of Salt Lake City to help with cancer

research. And Miche Corporate will mostly certainly exceed their goal of a

million dollars to cancer research because as of this January, they have

already donated over $200,000.

