ALTON - Today marked 13 years that Michael Womack has been missing from Alton. His family and friends came together Wednesday night for a balloon release in his honor.

Michael Womack's sister Apryll Pittman's biggest plea to the community is if you know something let us know. It can be anonymous, it can be a letter, a note, or call the police. They just want closure.

Womack was last seen in Alton on March 31, 2008, when he was leaving his family's home in his Ford F-150. That truck was discovered two weeks later in a parking lot in Cahokia with the keys in it, undisturbed.

"We get together every year with family to send up balloons, we don't call this a celebration but it's a time to get together and make his case known," Womack's sister Apryll Pittman said.

In the wake of his disappearance, six children wonder what happened to their father. The youngest of them was still in utero when Womack disappeared. He only knows his father from photographs and memories of other people.

Anyone with information on Womack's disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

