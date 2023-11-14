Name: Michael Mulrean

Hometown: Brighton

Years of Service: 1979-1983

KIA: No

DOD: June 27, 2022

Branch: United States Marines

Rank: Lance Corporal

Message: My husband was a very proud Marine. He served his country with pride. 3 years ago we found out he had tonsil cancer from drinking the water at Camp lejune. He suffered a lot, he never complained, never gave up and never lost his faith. Our family lost a great man. He left behind his wife Georgia, his son Michael and his wife Heather, a daughter Lisa and her husband Jeremy and a precious grandaughter Stella who worshipped her paw paw. We know there are many families going through this same thing. We pray for all the families and all the Marines facing these sicknesses that are taking Marines from their families. I miss and love you Mike.

Submitter's Name: Georgia Mulrean

