Michael, Georgena Roberts are sentenced to 25, 20 years respectively for starving son Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Michael L. and Georgena L. Roberts, who entered a guilty plea to starving their 6-year-old son, were sentenced to 25 and 20 years respectively by Judge Eric S. Pistorius in a hearing at the Jersey Courthouse on Wednesday morning. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Both had entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder on Nov. 1. Liam, the 6-year-old, was reported to have weighed 17 pounds at his death. The two were charged in November 2017. Full story to come. Print Version Submit a News Tip