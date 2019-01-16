Michael, Georgena Roberts are sentenced to 25, 20 years respectively for starving son
JERSEYVILLE - Michael L. and Georgena L. Roberts, who entered a guilty plea to starving their 6-year-old son, were sentenced to 25 and 20 years respectively by Judge Eric S. Pistorius in a hearing at the Jersey Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
Both had entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder on Nov. 1. Liam, the 6-year-old, was reported to have weighed 17 pounds at his death. The two were charged in November 2017.
