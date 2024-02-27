Michael Gebben: Turning Grandpa's Novel Dream Into Reality Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Filmmaker/inspirational speaker Michael Gebben of Alton has done some extraordinary things in his life since starting his career and operating his own business from an early age. He is also a family man and very devoted to them. Recently, Michael helped his grandpa, Adrian Gebben, achieve something he had always wanted to do - get his book published. Michael and his grandpa have always had a very special relationship. At one point, Adrian walked every day and around 2012, Michael started walking with him until his grandpa couldn't do it anymore because of health reasons. Michael says his grandpa has always inspired him to bigger and better things in life. Michael told the story about his grandpa's published book as follows: "My Dad told me January 3 of this year that my Grandpa had limited time left to live. My grandpa's biggest regret in life was not getting his novels published. He tried for years and was told they're great but the timing was wrong, there is no market for them right now. Article continues after sponsor message "On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, I had a lightbulb moment and thought, 'I wonder if I can get my grandpa's novel published, printed and in his hands by the following Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, when we were going to have a party for his 87th birthday.' "I called my best friend, an incredible author who has a publishing company - Steve Sisler - and asked if it was possible. At first, he said no! Then he said, 'You know what, I think we could make it happen.' "I said 2024 was going to be a year of Massive Imperfect Action. Well, that’s exactly what it took to get this done. Through a concentrated effort over two days of more than 20 hours spent scanning his manuscript and formatting the book, my best friend Steve Sisler and I managed to get it published and received copies from Amazon just in time for him to celebrate his 87th birthday with his family. "It was truly a magical moment. We even did a book signing." Michael provided a link to purchase his grandpa's book: https://a.co/d/1qhrbqt "Please share and spread the word for all the dreamers out there," Michael said. "Keep dreaming. You just never know when your dreams will come true." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip