EDWARDSVILLE - The following individual was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with three felony counts of Child Pornography: Michael E. Myers, 59, of the 4901 Cinderella Drive, Godfrey,

On April 21, 2016, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received information linking the address of 4901 Cinderella Drive, Godfrey, Illinois, with the distribution of child pornography.

Article continues after sponsor message

Based upon the evidence developed during the initial investigation a search warrant was obtained. The search warrant was executed on the morning of Thursday, April 28, 2016. Electronic computer devices and media were seized during the search. Evidence developed in the investigation revealed Myers’ was involved in the distribution of child pornography.

Myers was at home at the time of the execution of the search warrant, and was taken into custody, pending further investigative efforts. Myers was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Today investigators presented the preliminary facts of the investigation to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges. The felony warrant and information was issued by the Honorable Judge Jennifer Hightower, who set Myers’ bond at $300,000.00. Myers remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

More like this: