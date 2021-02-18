ALTON - Michael Batchelor has announced his candidacy for the Fifth Ward Alton Alderman position.

Batchelor is a lifelong resident of Alton. Alton High Class of 2006, Degree in Business Administration and Political Science from SIUE in 2011.

"Alton has been at a crossroads for decades," Batchelor said. "While recently we have made progress in merging our historical and traditional past into the modern era, it has come to a stagnant pace made even more difficult with the COVID-19 Pandemic. If we are to turn the tide and reverse the population decline that plagues the region, then we need new voices and ideas to represent us in City Hall.

"I’m in a unique position that I’ve already been regularly attending the city council meetings for the last four years to remain both informed and engaged in the governing process. During that time, I’ve forged great respect and friendships with the current council members and department heads. These existing relationships and my knowledge of the council proceedings will assist me in getting City Hall to be more accountable and transparent. I will work to finalize a citywide plan that takes Upper Alton into account and not just the Downtown Broadway corridor, and addresses the concerns of falling property values, despite rising taxes."

Batchelor said Alderman Brake has been an exemplary Public Servant for the people of Upper Alton over the last 24 years, but he believes that now is the time for the next generation to pick up the torch and lead by his example.

"I am running for alderman to bring the voice of the next generation to City Hall; the next generation of homeowners, business owners, and families. My grandfather once called Alton a “Diamond on the Mississippi”. It may be a little dusty at the moment, but we can once again make this city shine.

"I ask that the citizens of the 5th ward put their trust in me to usher our city into the future."

