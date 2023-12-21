EDWARDSVILLE - Miccah Butler, a sophomore forward who transferred to Edwardsville from Chaminade College Prep Catholic in Creve Coeur, Mo., has added much to the Tigers' boys basketball program, making many positive contributions this far, and on Dec. 18, he and Herbert Martin shared the lead in scoring with 1 2 points each as Edwardsville defeated Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County 72-24.

The Tiger go 7-3 overall into the Don Mauer Invitational Holiday Tournament at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., starting on Dec. 23.

Before the Don Mauer tournament, Butler is currently the second leading scorer on the team, averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, also contributing with seven assists and three steals. He's currently an outside shooter, hitting key threes when the Tigers need it.

Butler is a Johnston's Law Firm Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

In the win over the Rams, Butler hit many a key shot as the Tigers bounced back very nicely from an overtime loss to St. Mary's Southside Catholic 74-72 at the Carbondale Shootout, losing a 12-point lead in the final two minutes.

"I feel pretty good," Butler said in his post-game interview. "I made some shots tonight, I had a good rhythm, my teammates found me when I was open, and I knocked down good shots."

The Tigers also collected 20 assists, hitting a seasonal milestone for most assists a game, a statistic that stands out well for Edwardsville.

"Yeah, it's pretty good," Butler said. "I think we beat our record for the season. On Friday (against St. Mary's), it was 17 or 18, and coach (Dustin Battas) told us we're trying to beat that, and it's the best we did."

Being a transfer student from Chaminade, Butler has acclimated himself well with his new teammates and enjoys playing for and in the Edwardsville community.

"I feel good," Butler said. "I feel like it's a good community, and I'm a good fit for the environment, I have good teammates and we play well together."

Butler is also enjoying his experiences being around the Tigers, and feels he brings much to the table to the team.

"I think that I have good size for defense and rebounding," Butler said, "and I can make good shots and make good plays."

Butler is indeed looking forward to playing Kirkwood in their opener of the MICDS Tournament on Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., and also looks ahead to when the calendar changes to 2024 and play against the Tigers' rivals in the Southwestern Conference.

"Yes, sir. Ready to go," Butler said.

Butler also made some good comparisons between the Southwestern Conference and the highly-competitive Metro Catholic Conference, in which Chaminade plays in, along with St. Louis Catholic powers CBC, St. Louis U. High, DeSmet Jesuit and St. John Vianney.

"I feel like the Southwestern Conference has more competition than the MCC," Butler said. "But it's still a very high level."

Again, congrats to Miccah Butler on his recognition as a Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete of Month recognition.

