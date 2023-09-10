WOOD RIVER - After 40 years in the business, Meyer Jewelry Group will close their doors for good at the end of the month.

Jim Meyer repaired and created custom jewelry throughout the Riverbend area until his passing in July 2020. The shop was closed for a year and then reopened by his son-in-law, Jeremy Morris, in August 2021. In a Facebook post on Sept. 8, the store announced their permanent closure, scheduled tentatively for Sept. 30.

“An opportunity has presented itself that better suits Jeremy and our family,” the post read. “We are grateful for your support of Meyer Jewelry for over 40 years. Jim built this amazing business in the 70s and loved sharing his talent and love of art with the Riverbend area even in his last days. There is no way to fully express our gratitude for your loyalty and love of Jim and Meyer Jewelry.”

The store is known for their jewelry repair and cleaning services. They also offer a range of diamonds and fashion jewelry, including engagement and wedding rings. Jim Meyer opened the store at its current location in 2013. The building, located at 40 East Ferguson, also hosts his daughter Kristen’s business, Kristen’s Hair Studio.

In the post, the business asked any customers who have jewelry at the store to pick up their pieces by Sept. 30. If you can’t make it to Meyer Jewelry Group before then, you can contact Kristen’s Hair Studio to coordinate a pick-up time.

The business’s announcement has been met with well wishes for Morris and the Meyer family, though many people also voiced that they will miss Meyer Jewelry Group’s services. This close relationship between the store and its customers was reflected in the post, which thanked customers for their support.

“Thank you to all the great customers that have come through the shop and the conversations we have all had over the last few years,” Meyer Jewelry Group said. “Our customers have turned into not just friends but family over the years. We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and could not be more thankful.”

You can view the full post at their Facebook page and read more of the business’s history at their official website.

