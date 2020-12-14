ALTON - The law firm of Meyer Jensen, P.C., in Alton, is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Brian W. Burge to their firm. Brian brings more than 20 years of experience in the legal field and will focus his practice primarily in the area of Personal Injury Litigation.

Managing Attorney, Craig J. Jensen, describes Meyer Jensen as a law firm focused on all manner of personal injury litigation, including, but not limited to, nursing home abuse and neglect, auto accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, maritime injuries and slip and falls. Founding member, S. Russel Meyer, focuses his practice primarily on criminal defense law. Says Craig Jensen, “Knowing Brian for many years I am truly excited to have him part of the Meyer Jensen team. He has the top drawer legal talent and work ethic that our clients deserve.”

Brian completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois – Springfield, and his Juris Doctorate Degree in law from Saint Louis University School of Law, where he was an Academic Excellence Award recipient. Brian is licensed to practice in both Illinois and Missouri. If you or someone you know has been injured due to someone else’s neglect, call (618) 463-1000 or email at: info@meyerjensen.com.

