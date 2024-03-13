BETHALTO - Alan Meyer, President and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, has been inducted to the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders in Washington, D.C.

Inductees to the Hall of Leaders are exceptional individuals who are dedicated to perpetuating the credit union's mission and philosophy. The Hall of Leaders provides lasting recognition to credit union leaders whose commitments have made a significant impact on the credit union movement at a local, state, or national level.

Nominated by the Illinois Credit Union League (ICUL), Meyer joins a distinguished group of inductees, along with 15 other nationwide credit union leaders in the 2024 contingent

The following summary of Meyer’s dedication was shared at the induction ceremony: Alan Meyer is a champion for credit union advocacy at all levels and sets an example of engagement and support for credit union leaders. Meyer fully commits to the boards and committees in which he is involved and shares the work and impact of those groups within his reach and communities. He asks questions and challenges the status quo to drive improvement and reach for greater success, leading teams to innovate and grow.

Meyer joined the credit union in 2002 and after serving in various roles assumed the role of President and CEO in 2013. He is a champion for credit union advocacy at all levels and sets an example of engagement and support for credit union leaders. He has served on the Board of the Illinois Credit Union League since 2010 and served as chairman of the board from 2016 to 2018.

As an active supporter of his local community, Meyer served as the Campaign Chair for the Southwest Illinois District of the United Way and sits on the local auxiliary board. He has served on the board of the Riverbend Growth Association since 2013. He is also an active member of the Metro East Regional Leadership Council of the American Cancer Society. Additionally, he is an active participant in the Southern Burnett Chapter of Credit Unions.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations.

Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

