EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center will be closed on Saturday, April 15, for the Wonderland Gala.

The YWCA Niebur Center will, however, be open on Saturday. The Wonderland Gala is a semi-formal or Alice In Wonderland-inspired event for those 21 years of age and older.

"We appreciate your understanding," YMCA officials said on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds from the Wonderland Gala at the Meyer go to decrease the original Meyer Center YMCA debt.

VIP Cocktail Hour is from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday and Gala doors open at 7 p.m. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar after the first two cocktails. The band Fountain City 45's will be featured. There also will be a silent auction.

For tickets, click here:

https://edwardsville.recliquecore.com/programs/148?locations=15

More like this: