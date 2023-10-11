ST. LOUIS, MO. - MetroLink will operate on a single track evenings at several locations on the light rail system in the City of St. Louis this week to allow for construction and maintenance work. MetroLink customers may experience brief delays during their evening commutes.

The impacted stations are:

Laclede’s Landing Station

Convention Center Station

8 th & Pine Station

& Pine Station Stadium Station

Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Oct. 10-13), MetroLink will single track to accommodate crews working in the Downtown St. Louis tunnel. This single track operation will impact riders at the Laclede’s Landing, Convention Center, 8th & Pine, and Stadium Stations.

The Blue Line trains will only run between Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station after 6 p.m.

Westbound riders should board Red Line trains at any station between the Fairview Heights Station and the Central West End Station and then transfer to a westbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station.

Eastbound customers on the Blue Line will need to transfer to a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their trips east.

Blue Line riders should allow an extra 10 minutes for their commutes after 6 p.m. from now through Friday evening.

Red Line riders may experience 5 minute delays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rider Alerts for the planned MetroLink single track operation are MetroStLouis.org. Customers who have questions or need assistance can contact Metro Transit Information at 314.231.2345 (phone) or 314.207.9786 (text), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s main public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and more than 260 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 123 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

More like this: