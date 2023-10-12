GLEN CARBON - Lucas Abbott of Metro-East Lutheran was the area's best finisher in fourth place, but Father McGivney Catholic claimed four of the top ten positions, and it was enough to give the Griffins the team championship in the boys Gateway Metro Conference cross-country meet, ran Tuesday at on the McGivney campus in Glen Carbon.

McGivney nipped Belleville Althoff Catholic for the top spot 40-42, while Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was third with 58 points and the Knights placed fourth with 75 points. Marquette Catholic and Maryville Christian also had runners who competed, but not enough for a team score, while Bunker Hill doesn't field a cross-country team.

The individual winner was Elijah Gregory of COR, with a time of 16:32.0, while Althoff's Sam Hiller was second at 16:58.3, teammate Joseph Talafuse was third at 17:05.7, Abbott was fourth at 17:07.6, with Griffin runners sweeping fifth through seventh, Connor Schmidt in at 17:09.2, Levi Huber in at 17:10.9 and Liam Schmidt having a time o 17:28.3, Zerek Koch o the Silver Stallions was eighth at 17:31.7, the Crusaders' Adam Jansen was ninth at 17:32.0 and McGivney's Liam Boeving rounded out the top ten with a time of 17:34.2.

To go along with the top four runners, the Griffins had Aiden Schmidt in at 17:56.4, while Gus Range was in at 18:49.4, Jackson Ehrman was clocked in 21:03.5 and Luke Welser was in at 23:23.8. In addition to Abbott, Metro-East saw Wyatt Goeckner come in at 18:04.5, Jack Shank had a time of 18:40.3, Adam Broekemeier was home at 18:52.4, Drew Hemmer's time was 19:22.6, Jayden Glasper had a time of 19:43.9, Lucas Getta was in at 21:08.6 and C.J. Hayes was in at 33:55.5.

The Explorers were led by Braden Nash, who was in at 20:25.3, while Owen Page had a time of 20:54.9 and Rodger Zawodniak had a time of 24:09.2. The Lions' lone runner, Noah Jacob, had a time of 17:45.5.

