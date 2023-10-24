EDWARDSVILLE – The theatre department from Metro-East Lutheran High School will present an evening of comedy, mystery and more when they perform three one-act plays during their production of “Three Chaotic Comedies.”

The unique set of three one-act comedies will begin with the swashbuckling class tale of “Treasure Island” then continue with “Epic Adventures in a Rinky-Dink Art Museum,” in which a group of teens find epic mystery and romance around every corner. The evening will conclude with a disco take on what would happen if Shakespeare characters starred in a reality TV dating show with the one-act play “Shakespeare’s Bachelorette.”

“There is something for everybody in this show,” said Judy Brown, director of the MELHS theatre program. “If you like swashbuckling action, we have that. If you like romance, we have that. If you like a little bit of mystery or comedy, we have that. We cover a lot of genres.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Performances will be held Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Henschen Alumni Hall at Metro-East Lutheran High School, located at 6305 Center Grove Road. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://our.show/metro-east-lutheran-high-school/oneacts.

In addition to Friday and Saturday’s performances, the MELHS theatre department also will be hosting an improv comedy production on Sunday, Oct. 29. The MELHS Theatre Comedy Sketch Fundraiser will include three rounds of improv comedy games. Audience members can participate in the action as much or as little as they choose by shouting out scene suggestions or even volunteering to join the action on stage.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the Comedy Sketch Fundraiser, and the show will start at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://our.show/metro-east-lutheran-high-school/comedy-fundraiser.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: