Metro-East Lutheran High School releases second semester Honor Roll for 2017-2018 school year
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the second semester of the 2017-2018 school year.
Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Jase Harmon, Wood River
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Kyle Asbury, East Alton
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Rachel Lange, Troy
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Glen Carbon
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Mark Scheumann, Worden
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Emilee Birdsell, Staunton
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
12th Grade Honor Roll
Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
Michael Fields, Hartford
Chloe Hartmann, Collinsville
Eli Harding, Marine
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Brigitta Jones, Troy
Kate Muravjova, Hamel
Adam O'Connor, Edwardsville
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Lucas Paulson, Belleville
Maha Raya, Edwardsville
Grace Weber, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll
Will Barney, Edwardsville
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
David Brider, Collinsville
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
Victor Pouls, Maryville
Jackson Tujo, Maryville
Kate Weber, Moro
10th Grade Honor Roll
Kate Fields, Hartford
Ty Horrell, Maryville
Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville
