EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the second semester of the 2017-2018 school year.

Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:

12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Kenzie Scott, Belleville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon

11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Wood River

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Kyle Asbury, East Alton

Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Rachel Lange, Troy

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Glen Carbon

Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Mark Scheumann, Worden

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Emilee Birdsell, Staunton

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

12th Grade Honor Roll

Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

Michael Fields, Hartford

Chloe Hartmann, Collinsville

Eli Harding, Marine

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Brigitta Jones, Troy

Kate Muravjova, Hamel

Adam O'Connor, Edwardsville

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Lucas Paulson, Belleville

Maha Raya, Edwardsville

Grace Weber, Edwardsville

11th Grade Honor Roll

Will Barney, Edwardsville

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

David Brider, Collinsville

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

Victor Pouls, Maryville

Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Kate Weber, Moro

10th Grade Honor Roll

Kate Fields, Hartford

Ty Horrell, Maryville

Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Aiden Weber, Moro

Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville

