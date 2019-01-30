Metro-East Lutheran High School releases honor lists for first semester of 2018-2019 school year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2018-2019 school year. 9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

Garrett Skelton, Maryville 9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Grace Graves, Gillespie

Chad Gray, East St. Louis

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Collin Jose, Worden

Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Anna Thoelke, Hamel 10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Edwardsville

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

Verena Romanski, Caseyville 10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Emma Daniel, Maryville

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville 11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville

Kate Fields, Hartford

Tyler Williams, Godfrey 12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) Zach Bozarth, Worden

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Alyssa Seavers, Edwardsville

Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon 12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) Will Barney, Edwardsville

David Brider, Collinsville

Anica Broekemeier, Lebanon

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Olivia Halusan, Worden

Madison Kaffer, Troy

Mark Scheumann, Worden

