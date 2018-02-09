EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year.

Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:

12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Kenzie Scott, Belleville

11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Wood River

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Kyle Asbury, East Alton

Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Michael Fields, Hartford

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Brigitta Jones, Troy

Rachel Lange, Troy

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Glen Carbon

Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon

11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Kate Fields, Hartford

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction

Emilee Birdsell, Staunton

Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville

12th Grade Honor Roll

Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

Eli Harding, Marine

Eli Jacobs, Alton

Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

Allison Lang, Alton

Kai Luckert, Godfrey

Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

Maha Raya, Edwardsville

Emily Schwarz, Edwardsville

Grace Weber, Edwardsville

11th Grade Honor Roll

Will Barney, Edwardsville

David Brider, Collinsville

DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

James Oberhauser, Wood River

Mark Scheumann, Worden

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

10th Grade Honor Roll

Greta Buerkle, Glen Carbon

Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Tyler Williams, Godfrey

9th Grade Honor Roll

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Aiden Weber, Moro

Kenzie Westhoff, New Douglas

