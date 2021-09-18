EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School music department will host a fall concert at the school’s campus on Center Grove Road on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m., will feature MELHS’s band, choir, strings ensemble guitar ensemble, and choirchime ensemble. Musical selections will focus on the school’s theme verse for the year, Psalm 16:8: “I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.”

Each ensemble will perform three pieces. The first selection will focus on the idea of being ‘shaken’ or beset by turmoil, something many students have experienced in the midst of the pandemic, said Karen Shimkus, head of the music department at MELHS. The second piece by each group will focus on the idea of turning to the Lord in distress, and the final piece will be centered on being unshaken in the midst of uncertainties and having confidence in the Lord.

“I think it’s a great theme as we continue to deal with the circumstances around COVID,” Shimkus said. “We need to keep the Lord at our right hand, so we can stand firm as educators, as students, and as a community.”

The concert, which will last about an hour, is open to the public.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org .

