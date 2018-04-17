Metro-East Lutheran High School announces third quarter honor roll for 2017-2018
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the third semester of the 2017-2018 school year.
Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Jase Harmon, Wood River
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
12th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Eli Harding, Marine
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Brigitta Jones, Troy
Rachel Lange, Troy
Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Glen Carbon
Grace Weber, Edwardsville
11th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
David Brider, Collinsville
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Victor Pouls, Maryville
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Mark Scheumann, Worden
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
9th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Emilee Birdsell, Staunton
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
London Redstone, Granite City
12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Kyle Asbury, East Alton
Kaitlyn Buckhannon, Maryville
Michael Fields, Hartford
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Kai Luckert, Godfrey
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Lucas Paulson, Belleville
Maha Raya, Edwardsville
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Will Barney, Edwardsville
DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
James Oberhauser, Wood River
Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
Kate Weber, Moro
10th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville
Ty Horrell, Maryville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
Destiny Williams, Centerville
9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville
