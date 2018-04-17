EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the third semester of the 2017-2018 school year.

Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:

12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Kenzie Scott, Belleville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon

11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Wood River

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

12th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Eli Harding, Marine

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Brigitta Jones, Troy

Rachel Lange, Troy

Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Glen Carbon

Grace Weber, Edwardsville

11th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Article continues after sponsor message

Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

David Brider, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Victor Pouls, Maryville

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Mark Scheumann, Worden

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

10th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

9th Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Emilee Birdsell, Staunton

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

London Redstone, Granite City

12th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Kyle Asbury, East Alton

Kaitlyn Buckhannon, Maryville

Michael Fields, Hartford

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Kai Luckert, Godfrey

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Lucas Paulson, Belleville

Maha Raya, Edwardsville

Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

11th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Will Barney, Edwardsville

DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

James Oberhauser, Wood River

Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

Kate Weber, Moro

10th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville

Ty Horrell, Maryville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville

Destiny Williams, Centerville

9th Grade Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Aiden Weber, Moro

Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville

More like this: