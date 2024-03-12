EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School’s scholar bowl team continued its winning streak over the weekend, going undefeated in the sectional tournament at Lincolnwood High School in Raymond to become the Sectional Class 1A champions.

The team will now move on to the state tournament to be held Saturday at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill.

The Knights won all three of their matches handily in sectional play. In their first match they defeated Auburn by a score of 510 to 160, then they went on to win over Marquette Catholic 550 to 130. They beat Southwestern in the final match of the day with a score of 470 to 180.

“I continue to be in awe of this team,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS scholar bowl coach. “Their success this season is a testament not only to the excellent education they have received here at MELHS, but also to their individual dedication to practicing and studying content every day in order to improve their game.”

The Knights swept their regional tournament last week to move on to sectional play.

This is just the second time in the program’s history that the MELHS Scholar Bowl team has advanced to the state finals. In 2022, the Knights once again defeated Southwestern for the sectional championship then went on to place fourth in the state tournament.

The Knights will face teams from Lisle Senior High, Johnston City High School and Catholic Central High School of Bloomington in preliminary play at the state finals. Other teams that qualified for the state tournament include Pleasant Plains, El Paso-Gridley, Cumberland and Winnebago.

“We are preparing ourselves this week to go up against some excellente teams that we've already faced this season like Johnston City, Pleasant Plains, and Cumberland, but we have not previously played the other four qualifiers,” Covarrubias said.

Three members of the MELHS team have been named to this year’s All-Sectional Scholastic Bowl Team: Mary Curtis, Ethan Massa and Harry Mueller, who are all seniors.Other members of the MELHS varsity team include Ella Brennan, senior; Dean Hemmer, freshman; Peter Curtis, sophomore; Adam Broekemeier, senior; Christian Broekemeier, senior; Erik Neath, junior; and Dalton Beers, junior.

