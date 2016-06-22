EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School Semester 2 Honor Roll 2015-16

The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2015-2016 school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Jay Krause, Principal



Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

9 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

9 Kori Stegall, Granite City





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

9 Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville

9 Josh Faulders, Maryville

9 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

9 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

9 Amber Keplar, Maryville

9 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

9 Andrew Masters, Troy

9 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

9 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

9 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

9 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

9 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Zach Bozarth, Worden

9 Sami Kasting, Worden

9 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

9 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

9 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

9 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville

9 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

9 Kate Weber, Moro

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Rachel Lange, Troy

10 Kenzie Scott, Belleville

10 Kim Stinson, Moro





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Kylee Bowers, Hamel

10 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

10 Paige Crause, Bethalto

10 Eli Harding, Marine

10 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

10 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

10 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

10 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

10 Jill Chapman, Troy

10 Brenna Hopper, Maryville





Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Emma Eberhart, Moro

11 Cierra Frields, Wood River

11 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville

11 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

11 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Kaylee Collins, Alton

11 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

11 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

11 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

11 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

11 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

11 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

11 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville

11 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

11 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

11 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Noah Brown, Hartford

11 Michael Coulson, Collinsville

11 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

11 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville

11 Katja Luckert, Alton

11 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

11 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon



Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon

12 Joel Eberhart, Moro

12 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon

12 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville

12 Annie Keirn, Collinsville

12 Brett Masters, Troy





Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto

12 Mark Brown, Hartford

12 Adri Ferguson, Wood River

12 Victoria Harrison, Granite City

12 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey

12 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville

12 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville

12 Audrey Paitz, Maryville

12 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights





Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Melia Adams, Edwardsville

12 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon

12 Rachael Calvert, Collinsville

12 Jacob Harding, Marine

12 Reed Harmon, Wood River

12 Andrew Hull, Troy

12 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville

12 Paul Kubicek, Glen Carbon

12 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon

12 Ashley Sola, St. Louis

More like this: