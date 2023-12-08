ST. LOUIS - Metro Transit will host a hiring event on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North County Transit Center facility located at 3140 Pershall Road in Ferguson off of Interstate 270 in North St. Louis County.

On-site interviews will be conducted for mechanics, Metro Call-A-Ride Van Operators, MetroBus Operators, and MetroLink operators. All of these essential positions are eligible for Metro Transit’s 5,000 signing bonus, which is available through the end of the year. Candidates are encouraged to learn more about these positions and to apply online in advance of the hiring event by visiting WorkAtMetroSTL.com, and to bring their resumes with them on Saturday to make the on-site application process quicker and easier.

Qualified applicants may receive instant job offers on Saturday following their on-site interviews. Metro Transit has extended nearly 200 same-day job offers to qualified applicants during the hiring events in October and November alone.

In addition to great benefits, starting salaries for MetroBus operator training is $22.91/hr. (after training is $24.34/hr.; Metro Call-A-Ride operator training is $17.85/hr.; MetroLink operator training is $22.91/hr. (after training is $25.09/hr.).

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s main public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and more than 260 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 123 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

