WOOD RIVER - The Metro East S.W.A.T. Team and Wood River Police Department Crimes Unit continued the battle to curb illegal drug activity with an undercover arrest in the 400 block of Tipton Avenue in Wood River Monday morning.

The raid started at 7 a.m. and four people were detained and taken to the Wood River City Jail pending the outcome of the search warrant investigation.

"This residence has been a constant nuisance to the neighborhood," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "This is not the first time this residence has been raided by the Wood River Police Department. A search warrant was executed by the Wood River Police Department and the Metro East Swat Team on December 16, 2015.

"Complaints of drug activity have continued about this residence. In 2018, the Wood River Police Department formed the Street Crimes Unit to deal with complaints of drug activity and nuisance properties. Since 2018, the Wood River Police Department has issued eighty-four ordinance citations to persons at the residence. The police department has responded to ten overdose medical calls at this residence in the same period.

"Typically people who are involved in illegal drug activity are not concerned with city ordinances and the condition of their property. One of the best ways the Wood River Police Department is dealing with illegal activity is through the use of our city ordinances. The Street Crimes Unit also gain intelligence on the drug complaints and conduct investigations into the activity throughout the city."

Chief Wells continued: "The Street Crimes Unit and the Patrol Division of the Wood River Police Department have kept the house under surveillance. An undercover drug purchase was made from the residence which gave the Street Crimes Unit enough evidence to obtain the search warrant. The people taken into custody have been staying in the residence ignoring the City of Wood River has posted the house as uninhabitable.

"Detectives with the Wood River Police Department will meet with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to present the facts of the case for charges. The City Attorney will be consulted on this address to end the nuisance for the good people who live in this neighborhood."

Wells closed by saying that there are way more good people who live in this city and the goal of the police department is "for no one to have a nuisance neighbor."

"Members of the Police Department are working every day, around the clock, to make the City of Wood River a peaceful place to live and raise a family. Unlike many areas the police department has great community support from our residents and great support from our City Council."

