MARYVILLE - From a man and his work, to a man and his relationship with God, the Metro East Men’s Conference is a must-attend event with the perfect mix to help men effectively lead their families, strengthen their relationships, and in turn, change their world. With a convenient Friday night and Saturday morning format, men will get to hear from three amazing speakers: Rod Handley, former Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA); Dan Meers, a.k.a. KC Wolf--mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Dr. Tom Hufty, current Senior Pastor of First Baptist Maryville and former Vice President for Collegiate Affairs and Assistant to the President of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

For only $20, men will receive conference workbooks, dinner on Friday, and a continental breakfast on Saturday morning. For more info or to register, contact the church office at 618.667.8221 or visit fbmaryville.org.

First Baptist Maryville - 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

November 13, 2015 | 6 - 9 p.m.

November 14, 2015 | 7:30 a.m. - Noon

