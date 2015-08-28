BUNKER HILL - Metro-East Lutheran-Madison football team played a historical first game on Friday night against Bunker Hill and for both the Knights and Minutemen there were a lot of positives.

Bunker Hill erupted in the second half for 22 points after scoring on its first possession in the first half for a 28-0 win.

Quarterback Storm Coffman tossed a 20-yard pass to Adam Brewer for the only Minutemen score in the first half.

Maulik Brown showed promise at the running back position for the Knights, but was held by a tough Minutemen defense to 45 yards unofficially.

Knights’ head coach Matt Tschudy said the game was “a good experience” for his football players.

“Overall we played well,” he said. “We were only behind 6-0 at the half. Bunker Hill has a talented team and a good program.”

Tschudy thought Brown was a key on offense while Bret Masters had several tackles for the Knights and led the defense.

“Grant Mitchell did a good job in the defensive line and blocking,” Tschudy said.

The Metro-Madison coach recognized this was “a historic” game with Madison not having football since the 1990s and Metro East Lutheran struggling to have enough players, so it was also important to the Metro program.

