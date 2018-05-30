Metro East Lutheran High School releases Honor Lists for fourth quarter of 2017-2018
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Rachel Lange, Troy
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Emilee Birdsell, Staunton
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Jase Harmon, Wood River
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Kyle Asbury, East Alton
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Glen Carbon
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville
12th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
Michael Fields, Hartford
Eli Harding, Marine
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Brigitta Jones, Troy
Kastilla Maine, Collinsville
Kate Muravjova, Hamel
Adam O'Connor, Edwardsville
Maha Raya, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
David Brider, Collinsville
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
James Oberhauser, Wood River
Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
Victor Pouls, Maryville
Jackson Tujo, Maryville
Kate Weber, Moro
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville
Kate Fields, Hartford
Ty Horrell, Maryville
Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville
Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Destiny Williams, Centerville
9th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
