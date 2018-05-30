Metro East Lutheran High School releases Honor Lists for fourth quarter of 2017-2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. 12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Rachel Lange, Troy

Kenzie Scott, Belleville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon 11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Emilee Birdsell, Staunton

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Jase Harmon, Wood River

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Kyle Asbury, East Alton

Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Glen Carbon

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Noemie Goldberg, Edwardsville

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Kenzie Westhoff, Edwardsville 12th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

Michael Fields, Hartford

Eli Harding, Marine

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Brigitta Jones, Troy

Kastilla Maine, Collinsville

Kate Muravjova, Hamel

Adam O'Connor, Edwardsville

Maha Raya, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA David Brider, Collinsville

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

James Oberhauser, Wood River

Maycen O'Leary, Maryville

Victor Pouls, Maryville

Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Kate Weber, Moro

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville

Kate Fields, Hartford

Ty Horrell, Maryville

Maximilian Koehler, Edwardsville

Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Destiny Williams, Centerville 9th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Conor Parkinson, Granite City

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

