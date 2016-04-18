EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School will have a treat for local residents coming up with a presentation of “The Sound of Music, “ a drama classic by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The 2016 spring musical is set for April 29-May 1. The spring musical is a long-standing tradition at Metro East Lutheran High with shows including “Once Upon A Mattress,” “Carousel,” and “Music Man” in recent years.

Zach Schnare, director of the Fine Arts Department at Lutheran High says, “The Sound of Music is a well-known ‘family favorite’ in many homes. We are extremely excited to have several four-year performers in this year’s show: Trey Klaas as Captain Von Trapp, Melia Adams as Maria, and Hanna Sivia as Mother Abbess. We have been greatly blessed with all the students that share their talents on the stage. This year’s cast is by far one of the best sounding groups I have worked with at MELHS.”

Schnare is the show producer, co-director, and set designer. Judy (Gasser) Brown is co-director and choreographer. Brown is a 2009 graduate of Metro-East and a 2014 graduate of SIUE. She is the Middle School Theatre Teacher at Berkeley Middle School in Berkeley, Mo. They are assisted by Kathleen Allison as costume designer and lighting director. All three are experts in the field and enjoy their work in helping the students achieve their potential and execute an outstanding performance of such classical pieces.

The cast includes 27 Metro East Lutheran High students, younger von Trapp children are played by six local elementary students ranging from ages 5-13, and a host of students working back stage, in the sound booth, and other areas are integral players in making the show a success.

This Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite is based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp. Set in 1938, the musical tells the story of Maria, a nun, who on a service to a family, falls in love. Captain von Trapp is ordered to go to the German Navy but his opposition to the Nazis results in a plan for the family to flee Austria. Famed pieces from the musical include My Favorite Things, Climb Every Mountain, Do-Re-Mi, and the treasured, Edelweiss.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $10 per person and are used to cover the costs of producing the program and the copyright permission.

"It is the extracurricular programs at Lutheran High that further develop the students of our school,” Schnare said. “God has given our students many talents and we are blessed that they have chosen to use them at Lutheran High through music, athletics, theater and drama. It is what makes Metro-East Lutheran High School a special place of ministry."

Metro-East Lutheran High School was established in 1977 and serves students in ninth through twelfth grade in Edwardsville, Illinois. You can obtain additional information by contacting the school at 618.656.0043. MELHS is a recognized service organization of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

MELHS The Sound of Music

Cast

Maria Rainer Melia Adams

Captain Goerg Von Trapp Trey Klauss

Mother Abbess Hannah Sivia

Max Detweiller Mark Brown

Elsa Schrader Heather Moore-Malec

Liesl Jill Chapman

Nazi soliders: Adam Gausmann

Josh Faulders

Noah Brown

Michael Fields

Nuns: Angela Gausmann

Rora Herbert

Kaylee Collins

Kimi Stegall

Liz Schroader

Rebecca Herndon

Brenna Hopper

Megan Jacobson

Additional cast: Stephen Korte

Anna Klaus

Tori Roderick

Lexi Frawley

