The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Mary Curtis, Worden

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

Joshua Fields, Hartford

Conner Gearns, Granite City

Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

Joseph Rice, Highland

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Nathan Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon

Daniel Carson, East St. Louis

Joseph Haynes, Centreville

Grace Heepke, Collinsville

Sarah Henke, Moro

Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville

Cameron Smith, Granite City

Cameron Williams, Glen Carbon

Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

Sarah Huber, Maryville

Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

Liam Russell, Edwardsville

Emily Thoelke, Hamel

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Sophia Ball, Worden

Silas Curtis, Worden

Samantha Disher, Wood River

Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

McKenna Getta, Collinsville

Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

Ava Mellor, Wood River

Ryton Miller, Hamel

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

Joseph Crivello, Collinsville

Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

Kasondra Maine, Collinsville

Ryker Miller, Hamel

Macy Ranbarger, O'Fallon

Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Anna Thoelke, Hamel

Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Jack Blair, Edwardsville

Chad Gray, East St. Louis

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

Collin Jose, Worden

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville

Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Allison Biver, Worden

Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

Anastasia Curtis, Worden

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, East Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

Emma Daniel, Maryville

Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

Justin Wright, Edwardsville

Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville

Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville

Aiden Weber, Moro

