Metro East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2020-2021
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Grade 9 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Mary Curtis, Worden
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
Joshua Fields, Hartford
Conner Gearns, Granite City
Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
Joseph Rice, Highland
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
Joseph Haynes, Centreville
Grace Heepke, Collinsville
Sarah Henke, Moro
Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
Cameron Smith, Granite City
Cameron Williams, Glen Carbon
Grade 10 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
Sarah Huber, Maryville
Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
Liam Russell, Edwardsville
Emily Thoelke, Hamel
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Sophia Ball, Worden
Silas Curtis, Worden
Samantha Disher, Wood River
Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
McKenna Getta, Collinsville
Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
Ava Mellor, Wood River
Ryton Miller, Hamel
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
Joseph Crivello, Collinsville
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
Kasondra Maine, Collinsville
Ryker Miller, Hamel
Macy Ranbarger, O'Fallon
Grade 11 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
Chad Gray, East St. Louis
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
Collin Jose, Worden
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville
Grade 12 Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Allison Biver, Worden
Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
Anastasia Curtis, Worden
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, East Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
Emma Daniel, Maryville
Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
Justin Wright, Edwardsville
Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
