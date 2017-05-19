Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Seniors from Metro East Lutheran High School will walk across the stage and become high school graduates tomorrow evening.

62 students will be honored in the annual commencement ceremony, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2017!

Adam Charles Behrhorst

Paige Alayna Bold

Jashira Monette Bolden

*Noah Adam Brown

*Ethan Michael Clemmer

Noah James Coddington

*Kaylee Ann Collins^

Michael A. Coulson

Zachariah Timothy Crank

*Claire Renee Cunningham

*Emma Mildred Eberhart^

*Haley Dorothy Eckmann^

*Benjamin John Eigenbrodt^

*Courtney Leigh Fenelon

Lydia Ashley Flaherty

Alexis Renee Frawley

*Cierra Jean Frields^

Paulina Hope Fuhrmann

*Adam Joseph Gausmann^

Ashlynn Paige Grant

Olivia Rey Gregory

Brandon Michael Guilbeault

Owen Bradley Gusewelle

Chloe Kay Hellinger

Katelyn Faith Houba

John Christian Hubbard

*Megan Marie Jacobsen^

*Celena F. Jentsch

Suzannah Louise Ngoc Jezek

Kyle Randall Johnson^

*Paige Elizabeth Johnson

Jacob William Jump

Lauren Kathryn Kaelin

Cody Steven Kearbey

Ian Jerry Key

Stephen Anton Korte

Macenzie N. Lang

Katherine Marie Lange

*Katja Olivia Luckert

*Derek Robert McCarty

Logan Alan Miller

*Heather Virl Moore-Malec^

*Laura C. Muther

Abbie Elizabeth Niemeier

Garrett Edward Niemeier

*Kedric Terin Norwood^

Eric Joseph O’Connor

Sean Thomas O’Connor

*Michael Jeffrey Papka^

Edward Paul Prenzler

*Arthur Joseph Risavy^

*Ashlee Renee Robinson

Tamia Nicole Ross

*Lucas Nelson Scheibal^

Michael David Schneider

*Thomas James Schroader

Justin Jeffrey Schwarz

Luke Martin Sengelé

Danielle Marie Timmerman

Durante Amir Turner

Geria Shontanae Watson

*Braden Michael Woolsey

*National Honor Society

^ Illinois State Scholar

