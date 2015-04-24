GIRLS SOCCER

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (SHOOTOUT): Metro-East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River each traded goals in normal time before the Knights won a penalty-kick shootout to take a 2-1 win over the Oilers in Wood River Wednesday.

Metro East Lutheran seems to be peaking in its girls’ soccer right on key. The win over East Alton-Wood River was the Knights third of the season. Metro East Lutheran has some girls playing in a musical coming this week on the team and has battled some injuries, but coach Noah Enke said they all will be returning to action.

“It is good to have them coming back,” he said. “We are now playing like the team I know we can be. I am impressed by our girls; they are doing everything they can.”

East Alton-Wood River has played opponents closely all season and had some close matches with a solid team.

Enke said he was very impressed with his girls on defense against East Alton-Wood River.

“I made it clear to them if you get beat, you have to back up and recover,” he said. “I thought we played well defensively especially against East Alton-Wood River.”

