A first-half goal from David Pope stood up as Raymond-Lincolnwood defeated Metro East Lutheran 1-0 in Edwardsville Wednesday.

The Knights fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss; they will be taking part in the Boys Metro Cup tournament beginning today in Columbia.

“They scored the one shot about 20 to 25 yards out that had a slight deflection and went in,” Enke said. “The kids played a good match and started playing the way I know they can play. They were the team I saw in the summer and I want to be this season.”

Enke stressed that Metro East Lutheran only lost one senior from last year and has a host of returnees. “We have five solid subs and really good depth,” he said. “One of the things I am excited about is we will not be pressured to have each player out there the whole game.”

