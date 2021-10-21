EDWARDSVILLE — Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is excited to announce that it has reached $100,000 in its capital campaign’s fundraising efforts to raise funds to fully renovate the Highland facility and expand the medical suite at its Edwardsville facility. The total fundraising goal is $175,000.

“As a no-kill shelter MEHS is only able to help the animals we have room for,” said Anne Schmidt, Executive Director at the Metro East Humane Society. “Seeing the renovations to our Highland facility and knowing this second MEHS location will give us the space needed to help more animals is so exciting. We are thankful to the community for supporting our growth and animal welfare in the Metro East.”

To celebrate reaching this $100,000 milestone, MEHS is asking the community to consider a donation of $100 to the campaign, which consists of two major focus areas:

The renovation of the MEHS Highland facility to make it a fully functioning shelter and adoption center. MEHS Highland opened to the public in a limited capacity in April of this year and has adopted over 200 animals into homes. Earlier this year, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., based in Highland, Ill., began the full shelter renovation.

Expanding the medical suite in the MEHS Edwardsville facility to allow MEHS to provide additional low-cost vet care services to more animals throughout the region.

The capital campaign funds raised so far have allowed MEHS to fully renovate the Highland lobby to open the facility in a limited capacity for cat adoptions in April. Construction on the back of the Highland facility will be wrapping up in the coming weeks, and then MEHS will relocate cat holding and isolation there to get ready for construction to begin in the Edwardsville facility’s surgery suite.

The capital campaign committee consists of these avid MEHS supporters from the Edwardsville and Highland communities: Elise Italiano, Dylan Brinkmann, Angela Imming, Sandy Nissen, Tyler Winters, Heather Kunz, Jaci Rothe, Jenn Baker, Julie Hanna, Mark Tschudy, and Trina Vetter.

MEHS has received an immense amount of support from the community for the renovation of the Highland facility and the expansion of the medical suite at the Edwardsville facility. June Blaine and John Duft of Highland, Ill. kickstarted the campaign with their $25,000 donation. The Dana Brown Charitable Trust, Purina, and the Highland Community Foundation have also been major donors.

To learn more about the campaign and to make an online donation, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/capital-campaign. Donations are accepted online, in gifts of cash, gifts of stocks, Qualified Charitable Distributions, recurring gifts, matching gifts, and planned giving. Checks can be mailed to MEHS at 8495 State Rte 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

If you have any questions about the capital campaign and how you can get involved, please contact Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager, at 618.792.8137.

About MEHS:

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 35-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,025 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org .

