



EDWARDSVILLE — Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is hosting a soft opening at their Highland Facility located at 510 W. Monroe St. in Highland, Ill. on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“MEHS is so happy to finally get to open our second facility in Highland after a full year of delays due to COVID-19.” said Anne Schmidt, Metro East Humane Society Executive Director. “The Highland community has been incredibly supportive since we took over care of the former Highland Animal Shelter in late 2019. We invite the community to come out to this soft opening to see the work we’ve done and learn about how they can support MEHS Highland.”

The soft opening will include tours, adoptable animals, information on volunteering and giving opportunities, Snowy Sweets ice cream truck, and more. Masks will be required to attend, and COVID-19 precautions outlined by the state and CDC will be followed.

Article continues after sponsor message

MEHS recently launched its capital campaign fundraiser to the public to raise funds to fully renovate the Highland Facility and expand the medical suite at its Edwardsville facility. The shelter has currently raised $66,575 of its total $175,000 goal. To learn more about the capital campaign and for specific gift levels, please visit: www.mehs.org/capital-campaign. Donations will be accepted at the soft opening.

For more information on the soft opening, visit the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/728610277802835.

About MEHS:

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 34-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 270 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org .

More like this:

Related Video: