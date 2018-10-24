EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) and Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital (HLAH) are pleased to announce their partnership for veterinary referral services for newly adopted animals from the shelter, effective immediately. Through MEHS’ “Healthy Pet Warranty,” pet parents receive a complimentary wellness exam for their new family member within 10 days of adoption performed by one of the region’s premier veterinary hospitals.

Located at 5230 Horseshoe Lake Road in Collinsville, HLAH provides general veterinary care, emergency/critical care, oncology, sonography, and surgical services, all delivered by team members with years of experience and a wide breadth of expertise. In addition, the hospital is staffed with specialists who can accommodate just about any pet care need, including cold laser therapy, canine massage, dog obedience classes, boarding, and grooming.

Remarked MEHS board member Kelly Thompson, “I’ve been taking my pets to Horseshoe Lake for 12 years. All the vets are fantastic with my pets, and the entire staff makes me feel like I’m part of the family. This new partnership ensures that the high-quality care pets received from MEHS while waiting for their forever homes continues once they’re adopted out to a loving family.”

To learn more about the MEHS/HLAH “Healthy Pet Warranty,” contact MEHS at 618-656-4405.

About MEHS: ??MEHS provides adoption, spay/neuter, humane investigation, and education services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 900 dogs and cats in 2017. ?More information can be found by visiting MEHS’s website at www.mehs.org.

