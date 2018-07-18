EDWARDSVILLE – Families and their furry friends can enjoy a day of peace, love and paws while helping hundreds of pets find forever homes. On Saturday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) will host its second annual Woofstock fundraiser at Triangle H Farm, 2082 South Moreland Road in Edwardsville.

This fun-filled, dog-friendly festival features a variety of activities for every member of the family. Guests of all kinds can shake their tails to the sounds of Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review before checking out the canine demonstrations, games, pony rides, petting zoo, doggie play area, and vendor and food booths. The event also features Adoption Row, where festivalgoers can meet available dogs and cats from rescue groups across the area. Woofstock will be emceed by April Ruebke of 106.5 The Arch.

“We are so excited for the return this event,” said MEHS Development Manager, Stephanie Pfaff. “We had such a successful and fun experience last year that we’re honored to bring Woofstock back to the community.”

Registration is $10/person or $30/family and can be completed starting August 3 at http://www.mehs.org/woofstock.html. Participants may register on-site; however, MEHS recommends pre-registering to make entrance into the event easier.

MEHS is also encouraging local businesses to consider sponsoring Woofstock or reserving space in the exhibitor area. This is MEHS’ top fundraiser and a chance for companies to publicize their business to an audience of more than 500 community members throughout the course of the day! For more information, email developmentmgr@mehs.org or call 314-363-4971.

About Metro East Humane Society: MEHS is a “no-kill” shelter in Edwardsville, Ill. providing adoption, spay/neuter, humane investigation and education services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more almost 1000 dogs and cats in 2017.

