EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home and Garden Show will mark its fifth year at Metro East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18.

With 65-70 different vendors, guests will have the opportunity to talk with home and garden experts as they prepare for spring.

“There will be everything in terms of home improvement, garden, exterior, landscaping, renovation, cabinetry, sinks, heating and cooling, fireplace, interior decor,” Lisa Masters said. “We’ll have Farmer Joe who will talk about square-foot gardening, some realtor speakers, things related to inspections and staging your home and we have a speaker who is going to be talking about making your home green.”

The Edwardsville Police Department will also be present providing families with the opportunity for fingerprinting, Cardinal Glennon with information on healthcare and safety, CJD Electronic Recycling will be present Saturday and onsite shredding provided by Scott Credit Union.

More information about this year’s Metro East Home and Garden Show can be found at www.mehgs.org.

