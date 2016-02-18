EDWARDSVILLE - Each year, the Metro East Home & Garden Show continues to grow and this year’s event should be the biggest and best event so far.

Metro East Lutheran High School is hosting the third Annual Metro East Home & Garden Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The show will be held in the two gymnasiums on the MELHS campus at 6305 Center Grove Road.

Over 40 vendors will be on hand with all things for a person’s spring home and garden needs. Special guests include KLOU's Morning Show hosts, Billy Greenwood & Julie Tristan midday on Saturday and Newstalk 97.1 radio remotes "Right at Home with Rich" and "All Around the Yard with Tony Frisella" from 12-2 p.m. Saturday.

The home and garden show is a major fund-raiser for MELHS. The Bank of Edwardsville is the main sponsor for the show.

Scott Credit Union is bringing in trucks to do shredding, Franko's Small Engine Service will sponsor parking and Woods Basement will sponsor the stage and presentation. Other sponsors will be included by the time of the event.

Lisa Masters, who is one of the event organizers and leads in marketing, said there are still needs for a program sponsor and concession sponsor. She said anyone who is interested in advertising in the program to be distributed, there is space available for 4 x 5 ads ($250) and full page ($500). Business card-sized ads are available for $100 each. Sponsorships are $1,000 and there isn’t a limit.

Booths cost between $425 and $800 depending on size and there are spots still available for vendors.

Cardinals’ super fan, Fred Bird will be on hand both days and there will be plenty of speakers and activities for everyone including:

MERS Goodwill accepting donations (no TVs, CRT Monitors, Mattresses, Box Springs, large appliances or chemicals)

Scott Credit Union sponsored on-site shredding (Shred It) 10-2 Saturday)

Drop-off site for the Shoeman Water Project

Partners 4 Pets, Metro East Humane Society, and APA on hand for pet adoptions

Professional Organizer, Terry Capehart

Smoke House by the Edwardsville Fire Department

Cardinal Kids Safety Program

Admission to the home and garden show is free and parking is also free.

“This is absolutely Metro East Lutheran’s largest fund-raiser is hosted with a large group of parents and friends to help support the students,” Masters said. “Metro East Lutheran does an outstanding job preparing youth for college. The school makes sure the students are absolutely prepared for college. The student to teacher ratio is very small. We are all very proud of the school.”

For more information sponsorship or being a vendor, contact Metro East Lutheran High School at 618-656-0043, ext. 150, or e-mail mehgs@melhs.org. Visit www.mehgs.org for more info.

