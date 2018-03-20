EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis, Illinois School District 189 will be holding its Educator Recruitment Fair at the Historic East St. Louis Sr. High School, on Saturday, March 24, at 4901 State Street East St Louis Illinois at 9:00 a.m.

Student academic performance in the East St. Louis School District 189 has been continuously improving since 2012. All 10 district schools are less than 15 years old. Every classroom is equipped with Promethean interactive white boards, new textbooks and nearly a 1:1 ratio of computers to students. District 189 offers some of the most competitive pay in the region, generous benefits including employer-paid health, dental, vision and life insurance, opportunities for leadership roles and continuing professional development programs.

The Mission of District 189 is to cultivate the potential in every student to thrive as a global citizen by inspiring a love of learning and civic engagement, by challenging and supporting every student to achieve academic excellence, and by embracing the full richness of our community.

Over the past five years, District 189 has drastically improved its Illinois School Report Card scores, its graduation rates and the amount of money its graduates have received in college scholarships. Superintendent Arthur Culver said, “We are committed to excellence. We are seeking additional high-quality teachers, administrators and support staff members who can help East St. Louis students receive the best education possible. The East St. Louis School District 189 is aggressively seeking top talent to join our team, including highly-effective certified teachers for classrooms and administrators and non-certified applicants.”

